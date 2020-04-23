Patterson government will distribute masks

From the Patterson city government Facebook page

City of Patterson distribution of FREE face mask donated by HANES!

Beginning at 10 am on Friday, April 24th, FREE packs of cloth FACE marks will be distributed to Patterson residents ONLY until depleted!

Citizens are asked to drive up to City Hall and follow the directions of the city worker & PPD.

One pack (5 per pack) per vehicle. Please do not come with 2 or 3 families in a vehicle. Also, DO NOT get out of your vehicle.

Mask will be also be made available for walk-ins PAYING utility bills or taxes inside at City Hall at 10 am.

Mayor Grogan