Patterson government will distribute masks

Thu, 04/23/2020 - 9:24am

From the Patterson city government Facebook page

City of Patterson distribution of FREE face mask donated by HANES!

Beginning at 10 am on Friday, April 24th, FREE packs of cloth FACE marks will be distributed to Patterson residents ONLY until depleted!

Citizens are asked to drive up to City Hall and follow the directions of the city worker & PPD.

One pack (5 per pack) per vehicle. Please do not come with 2 or 3 families in a vehicle. Also, DO NOT get out of your vehicle.

Mask will be also be made available for walk-ins PAYING utility bills or taxes inside at City Hall at 10 am.

Mayor Grogan

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020