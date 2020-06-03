Patterson council passes leaner budget for '20-21

PATTERSON — The City Council on Tuesday passed a budget that anticipates less spending and less revenue as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, although the impact of those precautions has yet to become clear.

The general fund budget for the year July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021 anticipates revenue of about $7.4 million, down about $100,000 from actual revenue this year.

Estimated spending totals about $7.3 million, which would be down about $900,000 in part because last year’s spending reflected projects such as the new gas line for Patterson Healthcare and finishing the new water plant, and spending related to Hurricane Barry.

The reduced spending anticipates no cuts in services or personnel. But it also reflects a continuation of reduced hours for nonessential workers, generally those who are not police officers or people who respond to utility problems.

Through much of the COVID-19 pandemic, city workers have continued to work normal shifts Monday through Thursday and to work half a day on Friday.

City Hall has been open to the public during morning hours Monday through Thursday and has been closed to the public on Friday.

The full impact of the COVID-related economic restrictions are yet to be determined, Accountant Reginal Weary said.

“So far revenue has been decent,” Weary said after the meeting. “I hope the economy will hold up. But we’re going to take a hit.”

Also Tuesday, when the council continued to meet by teleconferencing with only Mayor Rodney Grogan and Councilman John Rentrop present at City Hall, the council passed a series of resolutions authorizing action by the mayor.

Among them:

—The mayor was authorized to apply for a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Flood Control Grant. Councilmember Joe Russo will help Consulting Engineer Melanie Caillouet identify the most flood-prone areas of the city in hopes of meeting a June 15 application deadline.

The immediate focus is expected to be south of the railroad tracks.

—The mayor will enter an agreement with DOTD for mowing and litter pickup along roadways.

—The mayor will work on a lease-purchase agreement for a new Bobcat excavator with a price tag of about $58,000. The excavator can be used for improving the city drainage system.

—The mayor will apply for a Community Development Block Grant for street improvements.

Also Tuesday, the council introduced ordinances that would change the way natural gas and water rates are set.

The rates are currently set using a flat 2% annual increase to cover inflation. The ordinance would base the rates on some version of the Consumer Price Index maintained by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The council will vote on the ordinance after a public hearing.

While costs generally increase over time, there are exceptions. Grogan pointed to one recent exception: the price of natural gas. Natural gas, which went for more than $10 per thousand cubic feet 11 years ago, was at $1.71 at the Henry Hub price point Wednesday morning.

“Gas is down,” Grogan said. “But we’re locked into a fixed rate. So you could say we’re stealing from the public.”