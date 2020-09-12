Noah's Adventures miniature golf will be open again

Noah's Adventures Mini Golf will be open again now that Louisiana has moved into Phase Three of coronavirus restrictions, according the course's Facebook page.

The miniature golf course at 1300 South Road in Bayou Vista has been closed since July 13 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All greens are more than 6 feet apart and if you keep one group per hole, you will be socially distant. Per the governor’s order however, if you enter the clubhouse, a mask is required while paying and getting/returning equipment," the Facebook post says.

Noah's Adventures will be open 3-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday.

The cost is $5 per 18-hole round and $3 for replay rounds.

The skateboard park at the site will also be open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday.