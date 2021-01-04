No area pharmacies included in COVID-19 distribution

No area pharmacies were included in the 107 that will begin receiving a limited supply of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday that will be distributed to a tier, including those age 70 and above.

No St. Mary, Assumption or Lower St. Martin pharmacies were included. The Louisiana Department of Health said 51 of the state’s 64 parishes would be represented, but all nine public health regions of the state are included.

The closest pharmacies to Morgan City are to the east in Thibodaux at Willow Bark Pharmacy and in Houma at Peoples Drug Store and Pharmacy Express.

To the west, New Iberia has two locations at Super 1 Pharmacy and L&M Pharmacy.

Breaux Bridge in upper St. Martin Parish has two locations that have received the vaccine, Super 1 Pharmacy and Bon Ami.

The vaccine is available to those in Phase 1B, Tier One, which are those who are 70 years of age and above; home health services patients and staff; ambulatory/outpatient health care personnel; residents, students and staff of schools of allied health; and those being treated for end stage renal disease (patients on dialysis).

To receive a vaccine, an appointment must be scheduled at one of the pharmacies included in the list, which is available at covidvaccine.la.gov.

The list features 45 chain pharmacies and 62 independent ones. Of the pharmacies, the one’s with the most locations were Walgreens, Albertson/Savon, Super 1 Pharmacy, Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness and Brookshires Pharmacy.