Lowery returns to lawn service to help elderly

What do a down time in the oilfield, a desire to help those in need, a positive attitude and an eagerness for exercise have in common?

For Bayou L’Ourse resident Kyle Lowery, it currently is his life, as the former Patterson resident is offering free lawn service for the elderly who are unable to cut grass or those who have compromised immune systems who cannot, including those affected by COVID-19.

Lowery previously had a lawn service with his father before going into the oilfield. He had maintained some customers while working in the oil industry but said with the oil industry now down, he eventually would like to make this into a living.

“But that’s not the point of this right now,” he said. “I just want to be able to help those who I can for free, and I’m only taking donations for fuel.”

Lowery also started lawn service again to continue a weight-loss routine that he had started to get exercise he cannot get now due to gyms being closed because of COVID-19.

“After they closed the gyms, I decided that best way for me to work out and burn calories was to get back to my roots, go do something that I have over 20 years’ experience in since my (lack of) oilfield (work) isn’t covering my bills anymore,” he said.

Patterson resident Eloise Bailey said Tuesday it means a lot to have someone do her yard work.

“I can’t do any work at all, so it’s a big help to me to have him come over here and help me out often,” she said. “He’s been doing it a couple of months now, whenever he gets a chance.”

Lowery, who has about a dozen yards right now, said that he would like to continue offering this free lawn service to those with health issues and the elderly as long as the pandemic persists.

“It makes me feel positive,” he said of being able to do this work. “It makes me feel useful, positive and energetic about the next day. It’s been a long time since I’ve looked forward to my phone ringing, but now I can’t wait to get up in the morning and look for the next day to go to work.”

To reach him about lawn service, call 985-255-9574.