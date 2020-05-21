Local recreational facilities are back in play

Recreation facilities at Lake End Park in Morgan City and at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson have opened recently with restrictions being relaxed by the state’s move into Phase 1 reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Lake End Park, all facilities in the park have reopened except the playgrounds and pavilions.

The parkway’s cabins are scheduled to reopen June 1.

According to Dwayne Barbier, director of Recreation and Culture for the City of Morgan City, five of the six cabins will be opened June 1. The sixth cabin has been closed for about two months due to renovations.

“We’re having them all cleaned, redoing all the cleaning process that we did before,” Barbier said.

He said rentals that were made before the pandemic for the weekend of June 1 are being honored, and those that wish to cancel due to the pandemic may do so without facing any cancellation fees.

Throughout the park and parkway, Barbier said visitors should practice social distancing.

At Kemper Williams, Park Director Misty Estay said, “Basically, the whole park is open except for the playground and pavilion rentals.”

She said that practice and baseball tournaments are permitted, but strict guidelines must be followed such as a limit on the number of people in dugouts and no concessions being sold.

“We’re doing a lot of different things to practice social distancing right now with the park being open,” she said.

When visiting the park, Estay advised the public to practice social distancing, be mindful of others and continue washing hands.