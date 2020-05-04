Article Image Alt Text

Pictured from left are Todd Kirkpatrick with TK Companies, LLC, Jonathan Scully with Pelican Companies of America, LLC, and Daren Mayon from Vida Paint.

Article Image Alt Text

Pictured are Parish Councilman Dean Adams, Jennifer Wise, CNO, Jonathan Scully with Pelican Companies of America, Tyra Newcomb, quality director, Daren Mayon from Vida Paint, and Danette Kelso, director of food and nutrition.

Jambalaya for the hospital staff

Mon, 05/04/2020 - 11:04am

Submitted Photo
On Wednesday, Pelican Companies of America LLC, Vida Paint and TK Companies LLC donated jambalaya, cookies and drinks to all Ochsner St. Mary employees to show their appreciation for all they do for the community.

