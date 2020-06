The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute

Lilah Aucoin of Bayou Vista watches her putt Thursday while playing at Noah’s Ark in Bayou Vista, an 18-hole miniature golf course. The opening of the facility was part of Phase Two of the COVID-19 reopening. Another beautiful week for getting outdoors is in the forecast for this week as long as you don't overdo it in the 90-degree heat.