Group looks at COVID's impact on minorities

Hypertension was a serious issue among African Americans prior to COVID-19, and COVID-19 only magnified the issue with fatalities related to the condition.

That was one of the many messages of Dr. Gary Wiltz, CEO of Teche Action Clinic, who was one of three guest speakers in a Health and Wellness Healthcare 2.0 virtual meeting that the 100 Black Men of St. Mary hosted Wednesday.

Hypertension, Wiltz said, is a “silent killer” that can trigger strokes, heart attacks, congestive heart failure and kidney failure.

“That was a preexisting condition that our people had before COVID, and COVID uncovered it,” he said in the event, which was carried by KBZE 105.9 FM online.

Hypertension topped the list of risk factors for COVID-19 fatalities, followed by obesity and diabetes, Wiltz said.

He noted the average life expectancy of an African American male is 69.1 years in the United States and is 66 in Louisiana.

“It doesn’t have to be that way,” Wiltz said. “It doesn’t have to be preordained.”

Walter Kirkland, of the 100 Black Men National Health and Wellness Committee, told members that a blood pressure reading device, a digital thermometer and a pulse oximeter are the minimal things that are needed in the pursuit of a healthy lifestyle. He said a proper diet, portion control and exercise are key, too.

Kirkland noted the importance of baseline information, too. He said a lot of African Americans are not in shape and don’t want to know what their vitals are.

“And guess what happens? Some of them are dying. … I’d rather know if I’m sick or not sick,” Kirkland said.

As for COVID, Wiltz said African Americans are being infected with the virus almost three times as much as Caucasians, and the death rate is almost three times as much as their white counterparts.

“The vaccination rate is pitiful” among African Americans, he said.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, a dead or weakened version of the virus is not included in the vaccine that will initiate “an immune response” in patients.

“Instead, the COVID-19 vaccine contains a genetic instruction manual that tells your immune system how to respond and protect you from exposure to the actual virus,” the website said.

Wiltz said he has tried to alleviate the fears of African American patients who are leery to receive the vaccine in explaining that Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, an African American, has been recognized by Dr. Anthony Faucci as the top scientist in the development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Wiltz noted that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are 95% effective, and no deaths have been attributed to them, either.

The Louisiana Depar-tment of Health said the technology used in vaccine development is called mRNA, which is also known as messenger RNA. It’s something that has been available for many years.

“This is the first time mRNA has been used in a vaccine, but the effect is the same as other vaccines,” the department’s website said. “Your body gets protection without the serious consequences of a severe illness due to COVID-19 exposure.”

For those diagnosed with COVID 19 and are ill but not sick enough for hospitalization, there is the option of monoclonal antibodies for those that meet certain qualifications, such as age and comorbidities.

However, Wiltz said patients must ask for the free outpatient treatments, which can be administered within the first three days of a diagnosis. He said these antibodies were given to former President Donald Trump when he was hospitalized.

“It’s a cocktail of these antibodies, and it can prevent you from going into respiratory failure and hospitalization,” Wiltz said. “I’ve had several patients that I’ve sent 24, 48 hours after they got diagnosed that still were feeling bad, got the infusions. Within 24 hours, they were asymptomatic.”

Wiltz said the antibodies, along with consuming Vitamins C and D, zinc and getting your blood pressure and diabetes under wraps, can keep patients alive or out of the hospital.

Kirkland said vitamins are key in the battle against COVID because those who take them have stronger immune systems.

For those who are hospitalized, Wiltz encouraged them to seek convalescent plasma, which comes from those who have recovered from the virus and developed antibodies.

“That, too, can be lifesaving,” Wiltz said. “The New England Journal (of Medicine) put out the report: People that got that plasma serum, it’s almost miraculous. Within 24 hours, they went from being on death’s doors to turning the course.”

He said drugs are being developed to treat COVID, too.

“We’re hoping that we’ll have those a little later this year,” Wiltz said. “Just like antibodies can cure bacterial infections, once we get these antivirals, that’s going to be another tool that we can use to get this thing under control.”

Wiltz said that while the vaccines available are good in fighting COVID-19’s variants, he said likely a “booster shot,” too, will be needed before the COVID-19 battle ends.