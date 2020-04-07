Glass company finds way to help area hospitals

At Quality Glass & Lock in Bayou Vista, the typical job includes glass, lock and garage work.

Now owner Ted Blanco can add medical supplier to his repertoire.

Blanco donated one COVID-19 intubation acrylic protection box apiece to Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma and Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

Blanco said Monday he was contacted Friday evening by Bayou Vista resident Stacy Vice, a nurse at Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma, about building the box. He said the hospital employees had seen a device built by a doctor online to protect medical personnel, and she was wondering if Quality Glass & Lock could do the same.

In four hours Saturday morning, Blanco had the device constructed and ready to be donated.

Sunday, Ochsner St. Mary reached out to him about making the same equipment for its hospital, and he presented it to Ochsner Director of the Cardiopulmonary Department Raymond Pisani.

With a better understanding of how to construct the equipment, he built the second one in two hours and donated it.

Both pieces of equipment have worked as planned, he said.

“That was exactly what they wanted,” Blanco said.

While Blanco said he has built boxes for marine models and other items, he has never made anything like this piece of equipment for a medical need.

He said he has ordered more supplies and would be happy to build more of these boxes.

“We can build as many as our supplier has the supplies” for, he said.

Blanco encouraged anyone in the community to support medical personnel.

“We’ve got to do everything we can for those people,” he said. “If they go down, we go down. They’re the soldiers.”