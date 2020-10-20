Free COVID-19 testing at St. Mary Health Unit

Tue, 10/20/2020 - 4:47pm

Free drive-up COVID-19 testing will continue 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday at the St. Mary Parish Health Unit, 1200 David Drive.

Results from the self-swabbing tests will be available in three to five days. No ID or insurance card is necessary.

The tests are for ages infant and up.

Save time by pre-registering at DoINeedaCovid19Test.com. Please choose "St. Mary Parish Health Unit." Select a date and time within the hours listed in this story.

Bring a printed voucher with you to the test site.

The testing is a cooperative effort between the Louisiana National Guard and the Louisiana Department of Health.

