Diocese organization sets Morgan City food distribution

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and Second Harvest will hold another drive-thru emergency food distribution starting at noon Friday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 2100 Cedar St. in Morgan City. The line will form in the parking lot of Central Catholic High School adjacent to the church.

The event is the third in recent weeks to be hosted by the two organizations, with the previous distributions in Mathews and Houma serving a combined 44,000 pounds of food to an estimated 1,640 vehicles.

The Cannata’s Family Market in Morgan City is also partnering in this event. Those who wish to help can purchase a Good Neighbor donation box in the store and online through Curbside Max at https://www.cannatas.com/.

The Good Neighbor Donation Box consists of a 10 pound bag of rice, six cans of Blue Runner beans, and a $5 Cannata’s gift card. The boxes will be delivered to the distribution site on the day of the event to assist local families in need.