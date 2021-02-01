COVID-19 testing ongoing Monday at Ochsner St. Mary

Community COVID-19 testing is ongoing at Ochsner St. Mary Monday afternoon and will continue until 6 p.m., unless all test kits are exhausted sooner.

The testing, which is being conducted in the medical office building behind the hospital in Suite 400, began at 2 p.m. Monday.

It is part of Ochsner Health System’s testing this week in the Bayou region, and the test is open to those ages 2 and above.

Those wishing to be tested should bring their ID and an insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs to be tested, and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.

Meanwhile, St. Mary continues to have three vaccination sites through the Louisiana Department of Health’s network of providers given an allotment of COVID-19 vaccines.

However, Walgreens Pharmacy in Morgan City, which had been listed as a vaccination site, has been removed. Now, Walmart Pharmacy in Morgan City, at 1002 La. 70, is on the list.

It is among 82 new providers added in the state’s network through the Department of Health.

St. Mary also has vaccination sites at Teche Action Clinic in Franklin (1115 Weber St.) and Walmart Pharmacy in Franklin (200 Northwest Blvd.).

Assumption has three locations: Assumption Community Hospital Pharmacy (135 La. 402) and Reddy Family Medical Center (154 La. 1008), both in Napoleonville, and Reddy Family Medical at 3407 La. 70 in Pierre Part.

Vaccines at this site are available only for those in Phase 1B, Tier 1:

—Persons ages 70 or older.

—Health-related support personnel (labs, mortuary and pharmacy).

—Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff.

—Urgent care clinic providers and staff.

—Community care clinic providers and staff.

—Behavioral health clinic providers and staff.

—Dialysis providers and clients.

—Home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over age 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies).

—Dental providers and staff.

—American Sign Language interpreters and Support Service Providers working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are deaf and blind.

—Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving or in a plan to receive from their respective schools).

Eligible residents must make an appointment with a participating provider. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated.