Another COVID cancellation: Dionysus calls off Mardi Gras ball

The Krewe of Dionysus has announced that it has decided not to hold its masquerade ball Feb. 6 as earlier announced. The parade had already canceled.

Captain Walter Shepherd said the krewe made the decision after its Tuesday night meeting. The krewe also has decided to cancel its annual Irish Italian Parade held each March in downtown Morgan City, he said.

Area celebrations for Mardi Gras have fallen victim to COVID-19 mandates.

For the first time in modern history, most of the area krewes are canceling Carnival celebrations for safety concerns.

The men’s Krewe of Adonis decided to also cancel its parade following a meeting held last night. The ball had already been canceled.

Also announcing the cancellation of its parade is the Krewe of Amani. Amani had previously announced its decision not to hold a tableau this year.

The area’s oldest krewe, the Krewe of Hephaestus, has decided to postpone all events in 2021 and rollover any membership dues paid.

The women’s Krewe of Galatea is postponing all of its Mardi Gras events for 2021.

“It is in the best interest of our krewe and community that we have decided to cancel all our festivities for the remaining Mardi Gras season,” said Galatea Captain Michelle Picou.

The children’s Krewe of Nike will not hold or participate in any Carnival festivities in 2021.

Members of the Krewe of Hannibal have decided to skip having a ball this season and will not participate in any parades.

A spokesman for the Siracusa/Greenwood Community Parade also said that the parade is canceled at this time.

According to Hephaestus history, the last time a major interruption of Mardi Gras was when World War II resulted in no formal courts being presented in both 1943 and 1944. However, Coast Guardsmen and U.S. Navy personnel stationed in Morgan City took part in impromptu activities at the Brashear Avenue gym (the former Shannon Elementary). Royalty for 1943 was chosen by drawing with J.R. Hardee Jr. as king and Jane Smith as queen.

In 1944, a king was picked from the servicemen in attendance. Selected was Jerry Satterlee who chose Zelma Grabert as his queen.

Fat Tuesday will be recognized on Feb. 15.