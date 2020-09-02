Prep volleyball teams get the go-ahead to play

Volleyball teams across the state were given the go-ahead by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association to start their seasons Tuesday.

In the plan, no more than 25 students can be in the gym, as well as no more than 10 essential personnel.

“We are all trying to get our student-athletes back on the courts and fields as soon as possible while keeping them safe,” LHSAA Assistant Executive Director Karen Hoyt said in the emailed document to coaches.

This week, teams can compete in up to two scrimmages in preparation for the season.

“This is a very fluid situation that is constantly changing,” Hoyt said. “We are hopeful with these measures in place we will have a successful volleyball season.”

Locally, there was excitement to be able to begin their seasons.

“It feels great,” said new Central Catholic Coach Kindra Solar. “Practice (and) conditioning for months on end with no start date in sight was wearing on our girls, but getting the good news Monday gave us that extra fire going into the season.”

Solar will begin her second stint as Central Catholic coach, replacing Latashia Wise this season. She is one of two new area head coaches this season, joining Lianne Seumanu at Berwick High, who is replacing Megan Fegenbush.

Seumanu, a Berwick alum who has served as an assistant softball coach for the last two seasons, said things have been great taking over the volleyball program.

“It’s been good to be in the gym,” she said. “I have a great group of girls, a good solid core of seniors and honestly leaders throughout every grade. By the time I got them, everyone was ready to be back in the gym, so it just made everything easier. We needed it. It was time. Even considering dealing with unexpected things, it’s been absolutely incredible.”

At Patterson High School, assistant coach Travis Darnell said that considering the pandemic, things have gone well, and he has been telling the team they just need to stay prepared.

“In that regard, we’re doing everything that we can do to stay prepared, and when it’s our time to play, I think we’ll be ready,” he said.

Area coaches have had to practice while following COVID-19 safety protocol. For Berwick, the preseason prep has included video conference meetings when they couldn’t meet in the gym. They served as “mental practices,” Seumanu said, explaining they were able to focus on things like discussion of their mindsets for the game of volleyball, aspects that they had more time to talk about outside of a gym setting.

Under the stipulations released by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Monday, teams will not participate in jamborees, tournaments or tri-matches this year.

All matches will remain the best three-out-of-five format.

Face masks, temperature checks and social distancing will be mandated, although athletes may decline to wear the masks while playing.

Even with a start date announced, there still is the realization that things could change.

“Fingers crossed that next week, we will be able to start our regular season games,” Solar said.