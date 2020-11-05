MCHS-South Lafourche football game canceled due to COVID-19 cases at South Lafourche

Morgan City High School’s football game against South Lafourche Friday has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases at South Lafourche High School, Morgan City High School officials said Thursday evening.

Morgan City High School coach Chris Stroud said he was informed this evening by South Lafourche of the cancellation of the District 8-4A game, which also was scheduled to be Morgan City's homecoming.

According to the Houma Courier, South Lafourche has “multiple confirmed coronavirus cases” on its campus and will be completing online learning, beginning Friday until Nov. 30 when the school returns from the Thanksgiving break.

As for homecoming, Morgan City Principal Tim Hymel said school officials were working to reschedule events, and information will be released when plans are finalized.

Prior to Friday’s game, the school also planned to retire the jerseys of four former Morgan City High School Tigers: Urban Henry, No. 89; Charles Poole, No. 33; Edward Dangerfield, No. 2; and Herman Hartman Jr., No. 4.

While he said he is waiting on direction from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, Stroud said he is doubtful the game will be played this year because there are just two weeks left in the regular season after this week and the Tarpons will not be in school.

“I can’t see us making that up any kind of way, because we got two other games the next two weeks,” he said referring to district opponents South Terrebonne and Vandebilt Catholic.

Morgan City is currently 0-5 this season and 0-2 in district, while South Lafourche is 2-3 overall and 1-1 in district play.