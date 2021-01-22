38 new confirmed COVID cases, no deaths in local parishes

The Louisiana Office of Public Health reported 38 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and no fatalities in three local parishes for the 24 hours ending at midday Friday.

Statewide, hospitalizations and ventilator usage continued the week's welcome downward trend.

In St. Mary, 16 new confirmed cases raise the total since the pandemic began to 3,088 confirmed with 562 probable.

St. Martin has 11 new confirmed cases for a total of 4,103 with 351 probable.

Assumption has 11 new cases for a total of 1,349 with 384 probable.

The death tolls stayed at 97 confirmed with 10 probable in St. Mary, 90 with nine probable in St. Martin and 27 with three probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--1,937 new cases raised the confirmed pandemic count to 334,769 with 44,486 probable.

--41 newly reported deaths raise the toll to 7,964 confirmed with 519 probable.

--53 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals Friday, lowering that total to 1,743. That's down from 1,858 Wednesday.

--17 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 216.