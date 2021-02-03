Letter: Recovering patient thanks Ochsner St. Mary

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at Ochsner St Mary for the excellent care that I received during my recent hospital stay.

The entire staff on the sixth floor and especially those working in the COVID ward could not have been more caring, patient, polite or professional. Even with being understaffed due to the stress that all hospitals are experiencing, they did not allow that to be an excuse for less-than-excellent care.

Everyone entering the COVID ward has to be in protective gear, and when leaving the unit, the gear has to be discarded. If they are immediately called by another patient, they have to suit up again to re-enter the unit. While that has to be frustrating, all I saw was smiling faces, asking if there was anything else they could do for me.

Ms. Dorinda, the RN in charge for most of my stay, was everything, from a nurse to helping change the sheets, to keeping my spirits up. She was one of many that gave compassionate care.

My only regret is that I did not get the names of all the nurses so that I could thank them properly. As far as I am concerned, they certainly did Ochsner proud.

Gregory J. Hamer Sr

Morgan City