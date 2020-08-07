Article Image Alt Text

Token of gratitude

Fri, 08/07/2020 - 11:38am

The Daily Review/Bill Decker
Member of the St. Mary Hospital District No. 2 board on Wednesday received a signed copy of our newspaper story about the board's donation of five ventilators to Ochsner St. Mary. Dr. Raymond Pisani, Ochsner St. Mary's cardiopulmonary manager, presented the laminated story on behalf of his staff. The board members are, from left: Huey Ohmer, Mick Morris, Dr. William Cefalu, attorney Bill Bourgeois, Heath Hoffpauir and Donald Stephens.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020