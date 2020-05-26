St. Mary COA among agencies getting Hancock Whitney donations

Hancock Whitney has pledged a $45,000 investment to local food pantries as part of the bank’s COVID-19 community relief efforts.

This announcement comes on the heels of Hancock Whitney committing $2.5 million to help people in some of the Gulf South’s most vulnerable neighborhoods during the COVID-19 pandemic. That investment helps stock local food pantries, provide cloth face masks to protect residents and first responders, fund community health centers, and aid in housing relief and legal services for individuals fighting illegal evictions in local communities across Hancock Whitney’s banking footprint.

“Our communities aren’t just places; they’re the people who make up the hearts of our hometowns,” said Hancock Whitney President and CEO John M. Hairston. “Together with the people we serve, we at Hancock Whitney celebrate in times of joy and support each another in times of challenges. We have very deep roots in the region we serve, and we hope this support serves as a reminder of all the good in our communities and the opportunities we can create together.”

Locally, the investment will support four organizations, including:

—St. Mary Council on Aging

$9,000 to the St. Mary Council on Aging will help provide three meals a day to seniors in need. The organization provides social services to individuals who are frail, homebound by reason of illness or incapacitating disability or otherwise isolated, and older individuals with the greatest social or economic need (with particular attention to low-income minority individuals) who reside in Morgan City.

—Terrebonne Chur-ches United/Good Samaritan Food Bank

$9,000 to Terrebonne Churches United/Good Samaritan Food Bank will provide food to families who are in need. The organization’s mission is to feed the hungry in Terrebonne Parish, as well as to unite and engage the community in the fight against hunger.

—The Good Samaritan Food Bank in Thibodaux

$9,000 to The Good Samaritan Food Bank – Thibodaux will fund emergency food through drive-through distribution for those in need. The organization provides food, household items, and personal hygiene supplies to individuals and families experiencing financial difficulties or life events that impact their ability to secure basic necessities.

—Terrebonne Council on Aging

$9,000 to Terrebonne Council on Aging will provide an estimated 639 meals to seniors in need. The organization provides social services to individuals who are frail, homebound by reason of illness or incapacitating disability or otherwise isolated, and older individuals with the greatest social or economic need (with particular attention to low-income minority individuals) who reside in Terrebonne Parish.

—Lafourche Council on Aging

$9,000 to Lafourche Council on Aging will provide a hot, nutritious meal, five days a week to persons 60 and older who are home bound or in need of food. The Lafourche Council on Aging serves the Lafourche Parish area by providing leadership on a parish wide basis in planning, coordination, and stimulation of resources for community-based programs for older persons.

Hancock Whitney Market President Josh Jones said the bank’s $2.5 million investment in communities and other relief efforts comes at a critical time as the novel coronavirus continues to impact lives and livelihoods across Louisiana, the nation, and the global community.

“We’re honored to partner with these organizations and support their missions to bring meals and the necessary resources to our community during these challenging times,” said Jones. “Hancock Whitney is built on the foundation of service, and today we continue to build upon that legacy by helping care those who need it most – our neighbors.”

A special page at www.hancockwhitney.com/covid19 offers timely updates on Hancock Whitney’s locations and operations, resources, fraud prevention tips, and ongoing direct assistance available for people and businesses suffering financial impacts from the pandemic, including fee waivers, loan payment deferrals, and SBA loans.