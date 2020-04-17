Another 764 file for unemployment in St. Mary

Another 764 St. Mary residents filed initial claims for unemployment in the week ending April 11, the Louisiana Workforce Commission said Thursday.

That compares with 387 for the week ending March 21, the first week that COVID-19 measures began to close public and private enterprises.

St. Mary people filed 811 claims the week ending March 28 and 1,016 claims in the week ending April 4.

In St. Martin, 704 filed initial claims last week, down from 979 in the week ending April 4.

In Assumption, 330 filed initial claims last week, down from 483 in the week ending April 4.

Statewide, 79,828 people filed claims last week, down from 102,985 the week before.