349 St. Mary people file unemployment claims

The number of new unemployment claims from St. Mary Parish continued to fall last week. Another 349 people filed their initial claims in the week that ended Saturday, the Louisiana Workforce Commission said.

That was down from 451 for the week ending May 9, and was less than a third of the peak of 1,016 who filed the week ending April 2, when the first measures designed to combat the spread of COVID-19 began to take effect.

In all 5,873 initial claims have been filed from St. Mary since the week ending March 28.

'

In St. Martin, 313 people filed claims last week, down from 444 the week ending May 9. A total of 5,911 people have filed from St. Martin since the week ending March 28.

In Assumption, 110 people filed claims last week, down from 115 the week before. A total of 2,503 people have filed in the last two months.

Statewide, the number of initial claims also continued to drop. A total of 28,843 filed last week, down from 40,267 the previous week.

The Louisiana total since the week ending March 28 reached 632,535.

Accommodation and food services continues to take the biggest impact among the state’s economic sectors. That category accounted for 4,690 claims last week.

The state says 132,434 accommodations and food services workers have filed claims since late March.

Another 546 people filed claims from the mining sector, which includes many energy industry jobs.

And 1,500 people sought benefits from the manufacturing sector.

Health care and social assistance employees filed 3,302 claims; retail trade accounted for 3,202 claims; and construction workers filed 2,999.