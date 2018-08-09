From the Editor: You can be part of the festival section

Here at The Daily Review we’re busily gathering stories for our biggest annual blow-out: the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival edition. We’d like you to be part of it.

The section appears in the paper on the Friday of Labor Day weekend, when the festival draws thousands to the area. Last year, the edition featured sections about the festival operation itself, the region’s tourist attractions, seafood and energy, local personalities and our annual football preview.

The personalities section will be back with new stories about interesting St. Mary Parish people. And, of course, there will be more on energy and shrimping.

Do you have pictures related to those categories? An old photo of an ancestor? Your best prom picture? A snapshot of you or someone you know working in the Oil Patch? Proud of your shrimp boat? How about a pic of your favorite seafood recipe?

If you think others would like to see the photo, bring it on.

If the photos are in an electronic format — a .jpeg, .tif or the like —please email them to bdecker@daily-review.com. Don’t forget to include some text on what the photo is about.

Faxes, photocopies and computer printouts of photos don’t work well for publication. If you have a hard copy of the photo, please don’t try to mail it, especially if it’s a keepsake.

If you can bring it by the office at 1014 Front St. in Morgan City during business hours, we’ll scan it and send it home with you.

Please get the photos to us by Wednesday, Aug. 15, if you can. If this idea works exceptionally well and we can’t fit all the photos in the festival section, we’ll run them in the daily edition over the coming days.

We hope to see you in the section.

Buggin’

We arrived at work this morning to see dozens of insects on the ground in front of the office door and on some of the cars. We’re told they’re mayflies.

As pests go, mayflies are pretty interesting, according to internet sources including Wikipedia and The New York Times. They don’t bite or sting, but they can be a pain because, even though they live as adults for only about a day, they all hatch almost simultaneously and swarm in large numbers around doors and lights.

Despite their name, they can hatch either in the spring or the fall.

Mayflies don’t eat. They don’t have mouths. They don’t live long enough to need food. They wake, breed and disappear.

Wikipedia says mayflies are sometimes called “Canadian soldiers.” I’m not even going to ask.

Bill Decker is managing editor of The Daily Review.