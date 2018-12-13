From the Editor: Berwick council goes out as it governed

BERWICK — The Berwick Town Council went out Tuesday as it has operated for at least the last year: with civility and a couple of laughs.

Tuesday was the last council meeting for Mayor Louis Ratcliff and council members Damon Robison, Greg Roussel, Mayor Pro Tem Jacki Ackel and Troy Lombardo. The fifth member, Duval Arthur, will become mayor at the first of the year.

Their meetings have largely been without public conflict. The closest thing to a controversy in the last year was the decision to contribute to St. Mary Excel’s effort to commission an Urban Land Institute study of economic development opportunities in Berwick and Morgan City.

And even that discussion didn’t have much in the way of conflict. It was just that some of the council members felt the town doesn’t need another study to sit on a shelf somewhere. Eventually, the council voted to contribute.

The amity is notable because it came during a term dominated by economic conditions that were, to put it mildly, unfavorable. More than 20 percent of St. Mary Parish’s jobs disappeared in the three years after oil prices started heading down in 2014. Sales and property tax collections for governments across the region took a dive.

Excuse the inelegant comparison, but imagine you have three dogs and you feed them from three bowls. Take one of the bowls away, and what happens?

There have been no dogfights among these council members.

Along with some mundane business — approving liquor licenses for 2019 and approving appointments to the Morgan City port board — there was a touch of auld lang syne Tuesday. And there was Beverly Domengeaux.

Domengeaux, who at 84 directs the St. Mary Council on Aging, made her report to the town council, which contributes to Domengeaux’s organization.

She told the council that 7,750 meals have been delivered to Berwick seniors, and the Council on Aging has made 240 homemaker visits.

“You all have taken me to your hearts, made me a citizen,” Domengeaux told the council. “When I asked for fans, you came through with fans. When I asked for heaters, you came through with heaters. …

“I feel like I can tell my seniors what goes on in their beautiful community, except when Mac gets up and talks about millions of dollars.”

That would be Port Director Raymond “Mac” Wade, who was next on the agenda. He got up and talked about millions of dollars.

The port, after years of scrambling to find money for dredging to keep commercially important waterways open, is in line to get $45 million in funding. By spring, Wade said, the port may have three major dredging projects underway at the same time.

Another item on the agenda was the Beacon Shines On item. The council uses Beacon Shines On, a reference to the town’s iconic lighthouse, to recognize public service and notable accomplishments.

On Tuesday, the honoree was a young man named Josh Jones. A running back for Berwick High School, Jones rushed for nine touchdowns and more than 600 yards in a game against North Vermilion, sending everyone rushing to whatever record books were handy.

Police Officer J.P. Henry detailed Jones’ accomplishment. Ratcliff gave him a framed certificate, and Jones posed for pictures as his family gathered around.

Finally, it was time to go down the council table for goodbyes.

Lombardo said he was glad there has been no opposition to the prayer that opens Berwick council meetings. He also asked council members to remember Allen McElroy, the longtime town attorney who was arrested recently on a drunk driving charge.

McElroy has served the town well, Lombardo said, and it’s a time when a man needs friends.

Like Lombardo, Roussel and Robison thanked voters for electing them. Roussel offered his help to the incoming council.

“It was indeed a privilege to work with you guys,” Ackel said, “you honorable men.”

Ratcliff thanked the council members for working together. He choked up briefly when he thanked his wife for supporting him during 24 years as a council member and mayor.

Arthur has worked in the Berwick Police Department and served the council. Being on the council is more enjoyable, he said.

“It’s the joy you get out of serving,” Arthur said.

Bill Decker is managing editor of The Daily Review.