Year's first baby at Ochsner St. Mary

Submitted Photo

Ochsner St. Mary welcomed the first baby of 2020 and presented gifts from the hospital’s gift shop to the parents on Friday at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. Xiaoli Wang and Cai Fu Chen welcomed their baby boy, Jayden Chen, at 8:11 a.m. Thursday. Baby Chen weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces. All proceeds that are generated from the hospital’s gift shop are applied toward a nursing scholarship program that is sponsored by the Auxiliary. The Chens are shown with nurses Brittany Rodriguez and Doelissia Campbell.