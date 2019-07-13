Workers leave rigs, platforms ahead of Barry

Workers have been taken off 283 Gulf production platforms as of 11;30 a.m. Saturday, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said.

That number represents 42.3 percent of manned platforms.

Ten of the 21 drillilng rigs have also been evacuated. Six have been moved out of the storm's path

From operator reports, BSEE estimates that approximately 69.97 percent of the current oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut in, which equates to 1.3 million barrels of oil per day. It is also estimated that approximately 55.56 percent of the natural gas production, or 1.5 million cubic feet per day in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut in. The production percentages are calculated using information submitted by offshore operators in daily reports. Shut-in production information included in these reports is based on the amount of oil and gas the operator expected to produce that day.

After the storm has passed, facilities will be inspected, the bureau said. Once all standard checks have been completed, production from undamaged facilities will be brought back on line immediately. Facilities sustaining damage may take longer to bring back on line. The bureau will continue to update the evacuation and shut-in statistics at 1 p.m. CDT each day as appropriate.