Williams receives administrative assistant award

Mon, 09/30/2019 - 9:53am

The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
Morgan City Bank employees attended the St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday to support their co-worker, Joyce Williams, as she received the Top Administrative Assistant monthly award given by the Chamber and presented to her by M C Bank President Jeremy Callais. Pictured from left Jason Pye, Jeremy Callais, Travis Richard, Tessie Dubois, Joyce Williams, Larry Callais, Brennan Daniels and Reina Fernandez.

