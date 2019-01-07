Welcome home to Morgan City

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

St. Mary Parish dignitaries were among those who attended Friday's event to welcome Seacor Marine back to its Railroad Avenue location in Morgan City. Among those who were slated to attend were Robert Clemons, Clayton Breaux and Randy Rolf of Seacor's leadership team, in addition to St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff, Sheriff Blaise Smith, Morgan City Mayor Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi, Police Chief James F. Blair, Berwick Mayor Duval Arthur and St. Mary Chamber Chairwoman Jo Anne Bergeron.