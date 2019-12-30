Von Werder retiring; Terry named publisher

Allan von Werder will retire as publisher of The Daily Review, the Franklin Banner-Tribune and the Pierre Part Bayou Journal effective Dec. 31.

He will be succeeded by Mary Terry, a longtime employee and executive with Louisiana State Newspapers.

Von Werder’s association with The Daily Review goes back 47 years. He went to work part time in the paper’s mailroom in 1972.

He became circulation manager in June 1973 and later advertising director.

Von Werder was named publisher at Franklin in 1985.

And in 2011, he became group publisher for the Morgan City-Franklin-Pierre Part group

Mary LeBlanc Terry has been named regional manager of the Southeast District of Louisiana State Newspapers. She will serve as publisher and oversee the operations of The Daily-Review, The Franklin Banner-Tribune, The Bayou Pioneer, Pierre Part; Teche News, St. Martinville; and The Breaux Bridge Banner.

Terry began her newspaper career as a reporter/photographer for the Teche News in 1975. Two years later, she was promoted to advertising manager and worked in that capacity until 1999 when she retired from the Louisiana State Newspapers’ Teche News, and moved to north Louisiana with her late husband, Don.

She worked at an advertising and public relations firm for a year, and in 2001 accepted the position of regional advertising manager of Louisiana State Newspapers’ North Group. Terry was later named publisher and general manager of the group of five weeklies, three shoppers and one bi-monthly magazine.

In addition, Terry assumed the duties of publisher/general manager of the Teche News in 2013.

She served as publisher and general manager of The Caldwell Watchman and News Journal, Columbia; The Delhi Dispatch; The Richland Beacon News, Rayville; The Tensas Gazette, St. Joseph; The West Carroll Gazette, Oak Grove until December 2019.