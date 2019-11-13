Verdun's Agency ribbon-cutting

The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute

Verdun’s Agency LLC held a St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting Saturday at its new location at 500½ Brashear Ave. in Morgan City. The agency now has two locations. Its Patterson office is found at 112 Park St. Joining owners Carolyn Verdun and Robert Verdun for the ribbon-cutting are family, friends, and parish and Chamber representatives. The Morgan City location is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.