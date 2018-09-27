UBS now part of Vitalant brand

Staff Report

Blood Systems has announced that its 10 blood center brands, including United Blood Services, will be placed under once consolidated brand, Vitalant.

Vitalant has 127 nationwide donation centers, including one in Morgan City, and 30,000 mobile blood drives welcome more than 780,000 donors who supply 1.8 million donations per year.

The 10 donation center brands that come together collectively under the name Vitalant are: Blood Centers of the Pacific, BloodSource, Bonfils Blood Center, Central Blood Bank, Community Blood Services, Inland Northwest Blood Center, Lifeblood, LifeShare, LifeSource and United Blood Services, in addition to the umbrella organization Blood Systems including its research institute and specialty laboratory.

Vitalant’s national headquarters is in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Vitalant supports nearly 1,000 hospitals and health care entities throughout the United States, impacting millions of lives.

In addition to blood products, Vitalant offers customers transfusion services, medical consulting, quality guidance, ongoing education, research and more.

The Morgan City donor center is at 1234 David Drive, Suite 102. Visit vitalant.org to find a mobile blood drive near you.