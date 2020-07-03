Trophies for BBQ Bash

The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute

The annual Bayou BBQ Bash will be held July 10-11 under the approach of the Atchafalaya River Bridge. Those working with the event gathered Monday for a picture with the trophies to be awarded for the Corporate Champion, St. Mary Parish BBQ Champion, the Grand Champion and Reserve Champion. From left are Glen Swain, commandant of the St. Mary Detachment No. 600 of the Marine Corps League; Bill Goessl of the local Marine Corps League detachment; honorary Marine Corps League detachment member and Bayou BBQ Bash Volunteer Mata Tellman; past local champion Barry Walker and Bayou BBQ Bash sponsor Carlos Izaguirre.