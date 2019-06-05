Celebrating 40 years of service are Dewanna Besse, Scheduling, and Jan Matte, Ambulatory.
Celebrating 20 years are Lisa Ledbetter, Ambulatory; Keith Grimball, Information Systems; and Patti Tapia, Medical Staff Services. Not pictured are Melanie Williams, Diagnostic Imaging; and Ginger Hebert, Scheduling.
Celebrating 15 years are Catherine Skinner, FANS; Michelle Taylor, Surgical Services; Sabrina Williams, Marketing and Kelly Billiot, Emergency.
Celebrating 10 years are Sara Scully, Women’s Services; Christy Campbell, Diagnostic Imaging; Heidi Daigle, Admitting; and Vicky Campbell, HIM. Not pictured are Tiffany Aucoin, Telemetry; Dan Albares, Medical Surgical; and Gerald Douget, Emergency.
Celebrating five years of service are Kelli Nolan, Ambulatory; Stephanie Watson, ICU; April Rogers, Surgical Service; Sandra Brazan, Case Management; and Lisa Bertrand, Admitting. Not shown are Shelby Spinella, Emergency, and Jessica Beadle, Emergency.
Teche Regional recognizes employee service
Submitted Photos
On May 16, an Employee Service Awards Banquet was held for employees of Teche Regional Medical Center. Employees were recognized for their years of service and dedication to the hospital. Among the honorees not pictured are Rebecca Fruge, ICU, and Rheba Castaneda, Nursing, both for 25 years; and Jonni Wilkinson, Lab, for 30 years.