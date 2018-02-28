The Clinical Star of the Quarter for the fourth quarter is Jerry Daigle. Pictured from left are Tara Beth Anderson, CNO, Daigle and Aphreikah DuHaney-West, CEO.
The Non-Clinical Star of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2017 is Rene Bilello. Pictured from left are Lynn Kliebert, CFO, Anderson, Bilello and DuHaney-West.
The Manager Star of the Quarter of the fourth quarter of 2017 is Paul Lousteau. Pictured are DuHaney-West and Lousteau.
Stars of the Quarter at Teche Regional
Submitted Photos
Teche Regional Medical Center's Stars of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2017 were named at a ceremony recently in Café Teche. Employees were nominated by their fellow employees.