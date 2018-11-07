Star of the Quarter

Wed, 11/07/2018 - 1:14pm

Submitted Photo
Teche Regional Medical Center's Star of the Quarter for the third quarter was named at a ceremony Oct. 25 in Café Teche. The Star of the Quarter is Evyn Adams from the Medical/Surgical Department. All Stars of the Quarter receive $300, a designated parking location at the facility for three months, their photograph posted throughout the facility and an announcement in the local newspaper. Employees were nominated by their fellow employees as individuals who take initiative to significantly improve patient, customer and employee service. Pictured are Terry Matherne, assistant administrator; Adams; and Tata Beth Anderson, chief nursing officer.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018