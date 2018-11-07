Submitted Photo

Teche Regional Medical Center's Star of the Quarter for the third quarter was named at a ceremony Oct. 25 in Café Teche. The Star of the Quarter is Evyn Adams from the Medical/Surgical Department. All Stars of the Quarter receive $300, a designated parking location at the facility for three months, their photograph posted throughout the facility and an announcement in the local newspaper. Employees were nominated by their fellow employees as individuals who take initiative to significantly improve patient, customer and employee service. Pictured are Terry Matherne, assistant administrator; Adams; and Tata Beth Anderson, chief nursing officer.