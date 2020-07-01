St. Mary Excel report for 2Q: Virtual forum, grant applications

Here's the second-quarter report from St. Mary Excel:

St. Mary Excel, a 501 c (6) organization, advances economic diversification for educational and cultural improvement.

The group works across political subdivisions and the tenure of elected officials. The group reports progress on implementing recommendations made by the Urban Land Institute panel.

The group submits this report for Quarter 2 of 2020.

During this time, St. Mary Excel facilitated:

—Consideration of revising the RFP for the restaurant on Lake Palourde to include multiple private restaurateurs within a public built structure,

—A virtual public forum on the topic of “water” with participation from the city of Morgan City, town of Berwick, Port of Morgan City, St. Mary Levee District, Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau, St. Mary Chamber of Commerce, and South Louisiana Community College.

[See the April 30 forum video on the KQKI FB page.]

—Exploration of options to facilitate public forums on “education” and “small businesses.”

—Encouragement of neighborhood signage to increase neighborhood pride and revitalization.

Communication of the need for aquatherapy in community health offerings.

—Submission of several grants:

One to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, for increasing resilience practices.

One to the Recreational Trails Program for continuation of the Bike Morgan City project,

One to Smart Growth America for an art grant in response to pandemic stresses.

One to USDA Rural Development for small business support.

—Prioritization of ULI identified infrastructure needs and the identification of funding sources with elected leaders and architects through a Zoom meeting.

The purpose of the meeting was to hear leaders’ priorities and get projects shovel-ready as funds become available in pandemic recovery responses.