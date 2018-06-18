St. Mary Excel reaches goal

Submitted Photo
St. Mary Excel learned Thursday that it has reached its $140,000 fundraising goal to sponsor the Urban Land Institute’s visit to the area. The visit's purpose is to generate ideas for economic development and riverfront utilization in the Morgan City-Berwick area. St. Mary Excel is asking area citizens to reserve time for ULI’s visit, which is scheduled for Sept.16 -Sept 21. Excel member are, from left: Mac Wade, Catherine Holcomb, Lauren Dozar, Louis Tamporello, Alice Pecoraro, Monica Mancuso, Cindy Cutrera and Frank Fink.

