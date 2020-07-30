St. Mary CAA wins safety award

Staff Report

St. Mary Community Action Agency Inc. has been awarded the Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Company’s Safest 70 Award for 2019-2020.

Winners are selected from four premium groups starting at $20,000. They must be in good standing with Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Company for five consecutive years and work effectively with the LWCC Safety Services Team. St. Mary CAA is one of 70 agencies that have been.

This is the first safety award the agency has received since 2015.

Louisiana Workers’ Comp-ensation Corp. is a private, nonprofit mutual insurance company that is the largest workers’ compensation carrier in the state.

Established in 2008, this award was created to honor policyholders who share LWCC’s commitment to “workplace safety” and acknowledge customers leading the way in employee health and wellness.