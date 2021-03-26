Spring Market, Spring Fling on tap for this weekend

Tri-City area people have lots of things to do this weekend, both for fun and for serious events.

Coming up Saturday and beyond:

Vaccination

A Sleeves Up COVID vaccination event is scheduled 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Siracusaville Recreation Center.

The vaccinations are free, but advance registration is required by 4 p.m. Friday.

Almost anyone age 18 or older can now be vaccinated in Louisiana, based on the latest eligibility from the Department of Health.

You can register at https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=XJLPNCNYLP

Or you can call 1-800-228-9409.

Spring Market

The Morgan City Spring Market, scheduled for Saturday, will offer outdoor shopping at tables set up by more than 80 vendors.

The Spring Market will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. under the U.S. 90 bridge.

The event promises four city blocks of food and merchandise vendors, spaced for COVID mitigation and with hand-washing stations.

Shoppers will also be invited to shop and eat at downtown businesses.

The event will go on rain or shine.

Spring Fling

Mac’s Carnival of Patterson is set up on the Berwick riverfront for the town’s Spring Fling, which will offer live music in addition to the rides.

The event will run Friday through April 3, weather permitting. The hours are 5-11 p.m. weekdays and noon-11 p.m. weekends.

Bring your own lawn chairs, and you may bring your own beer, but glass bottles aren’t allowed.

The live music lineup:

—7-9 p.m. Friday, Krossover

—7-9 p.m. Saturday, Left on Red

—4-6 p.m. Sunday, The Chris LeBlanc Band

—7-9 p.m. April 2, @leon & the hot sauce band

—7-9 p.m. April 3, Jonathan “Boogie” Long

The only entrance will be on Utah Street.

All-day ride tickets will be available for $25.