Sponsoring Boys State

Submitted Photo

Each year, Patterson State Bank and American Legion Post 242 in Patterson team up to sponsor Louisiana Boys State. This partnership presents an opportunity for a local high school student to participate in the statewide program. The program emphasizes civics and citizenship while giving students hands-on experience in how the government works on the local, state and federal level. American Legion Post 242 Commander Troy LaRive accepts the sponsorship from Teresa Rappmundt, senior vice president with Patterson State Bank.