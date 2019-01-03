Silent Disco does a body good

Joan Simon helps a resident with her neon-colored headphones Thursday during Morgan City Health Care & Rehabilitation's Silent Disco activity, part of the facility's Music and Memory program. Usually the residents listen to their individual musical tastes on iPods, but for a new year treat a wireless system was brought in. Residents had their choice of country, R&B or pop. Music and Memory coordinator Kayla Falgout said the technique helps residents with some conditions, including depression, reducing the need for some forms of medication.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker