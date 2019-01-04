Sheriff seizes property of 'Dukes of Hazzard' star

John Schneider Studios — the Livingston Parish filmmaking hub of “Dukes of Hazzard” star and country singer John Schneider — will be up for sale this month after he defaulted on his mortgage to the tune of more than $240,000.

Court records show the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office seized the 57-acre tract of land at 16050 Florida Boulevard in Holden in November as the result of a civil lawsuit between the actor and First Guaranty Bank.

The bank filed the lawsuit in October claiming that Schneider had not made his monthly payments on the property since July 28, leaving an outstanding balance at the time of filing of $242,803 in principal, interest and late fees.

Court documents do not reflect that Schneider filed a response in the case, and in November a judge ordered the sheriff to seize the land. Schneider’s public relations manager, Brian Mayes, said Thursday Schneider declined to comment on the sale.

The land sale is schedule for Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Livingston Parish Courthouse, according to the sheriff’s sale public notice. The proceeds from the sale will go to the bank in an attempt to repay the debt.

A. Bradley Berner, the attorney on file for First Guaranty Bank, could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Schneider was hosting events at the studio as recently as December, when “Bo’s Christmas Bozaar” took place at the property. Tickets for the two-day event ranged from $50 to $150, and included rides, a Santa appearance, autograph signing, and a concert performance by Schneider, according to a press release sent in November.

He also held the Hazzard County Christmas Lights Show each Thursday-Sunday in December, an event where drivers could pay $20 to view a lights display, see Christmas and “Dukes of Hazzard” themed character displays, and listen to music.

The studio property houses sound stages, a lake, editing suites, a baseball field, two houses and five acres of southeast Asia-like giant bamboo, according to the studio’s website.

Advocate staff writer Caroline Grueskin contributed to this report.