U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, saw what it's like to pilot a remotely operated vehicle Friday during a visit to Oceaneering's training center, 5004 Railroad Ave. in Morgan City. Cassidy sat at the simulator used for training employees in how to guide the submersibles. The senator also spoke to St. Mary Chamber of Commerce members during his appearance here.

The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux