School Board renews employee insurance

CENTERVILLE — The St. Mary Parish School Board renewed its insurance with United Healthcare for the upcoming year, which includes no changes in employee or retiree premiums or benefits.

The board learned from James Perez of DJW Insurance Agency in New Iberia that while the commercial plan will feature a 3.2% increase, or $77,231, that will be absorbed by the board.

He said that initially, United Healthcare offered a 14% increase.

“I’ve been going back and forth with them renegotiating, and the final offer on the United Healthcare renewal, on the commercial plan, is a 3.2% rate increase,” Perez said.

Also, the Medicare Advantage Plan for retirees was approved by the board, which features a 10% decrease in rates with no changes in benefits.

The plans are effective Jan. 1.

For the commercial plan, the option was one of two the board considered as Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana offered a plan with similar benefits, no changes in employee and retiree premiums and a 3.5% premium increase totaling $78,773 that will be paid by the school board.

In other action, the board:

—Awarded substantial completion for Maintenance District’s I, II and III School Security Modification projects. The District 1 projects are at Franklin Junior High, Franklin High and B. Edward Boudreaux Junior High and West St. Mary High, both in Baldwin. District II schools are Berwick Elementary and Hattie Watts Elementary in Patterson, while District III schools are J.S. Aucoin Elementary in Amelia and Wyandotte Elementary in Morgan City.

—Learned from Chief Financial Officer Alton Perry that sales tax collections are $61,000 over budget for the past month and for the year, for which they are two months into, they are $145,000 over budget.

—Learned from Child Nutrition Supervisor Claire Guarisco that a nationwide waiver has been granted allowing the summer food service program to continue through Dec. 31 or until available funds are exhausted. With this waiver, the school district will operate under different guidelines until Dec. 31 or until available funds are drained and will receive a higher reimbursable rate for each breakfast and lunch meal served and have more flexibilities with meal service.

—Approved proclamations for Red Ribbon Week (Oct. 23-Nov. 1), Bullying Prevention Month (October) and National School Lunch Week (Oct. 12-16).

—Heard from 16th Judicial District Court Judge Division H candidate Thailund Porter-Green and 16th Judicial District Court Judge Division F candidate Keith Thibodeaux.