S & P Festival wins awards

Submitted Photo

The leaders of the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival attended the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals Convention Feb. 22-25 at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge. The festival won Best Pin, Best Brochure, Best Cap and Best Poster. All awards were in Division IV. The festival board and staff members include, front row: Darby Ratcliff. Second row from left: Bobby Dufrene, Nathalie Weber, Charlie Solar, Ryan Yager and Lt. Mary Gilday. Back row: Lou Tamporello, John Armato, Deborah Lodrigue, Neal Mayon and Kim Hernandez.