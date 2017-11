The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald

The St. Mary Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Friday for Tiger Island Home Center, 7937 La. 182 East in Morgan City. The center specializes in home building materials and outdoor products. The owners are Casey Shannon and Brian Giroir. Store managers are Lisa Parsiola and Lori Russo. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.