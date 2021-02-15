Article Image Alt Text

Ribbon-cutting for K's Victorious Vision Studio

Mon, 02/15/2021 - 12:36pm

The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute
K’s’ Victorious Vision Studio of the Arts held a St. Mary Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting Thursday. The business is located at 7554C La. 182 in Morgan City. In addition to painting, guitar lessons will be offered. Owner Keyla Perez cuts the ribbon with her father, Hugo Perez. Also pictured are her mother, Ofelia Perez; Morgan City Mayor Lee Dragna; as well as parish and Chamber officials and family and friends.

