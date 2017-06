The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald

The St. Mary Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Thursday for Delta Urgent Care, 1505 U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista. In the white coats, from left, are Physician Assistant Bradley Chauvin, Medical Director Dr. Michael Straney, and Physician Assistant Scott Diedrich. The health care center is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.