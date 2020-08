A St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting was held Tuesday at Brodie’s Kitchen at 515 Main St. in Patterson. Business owners Ashley and Cassandra Garrett Thomas cut the ribbon, while they were joined by family and friends as well as city, parish and chamber officials. The business will serve plate lunches daily and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute