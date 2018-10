The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald

The St. Mary Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Thursday for Bella’s Barber Shop, 107 Catherine St. in Patterson. The barber shop opened earlier this month. The owner is Sara Bella. Cutting the ribbon is her grandfather, V.J. Bella, who worked for 73 years as a barber. V.J. Bella, 91, is also a former state fire marshal, state representative and Berwick fire chief.